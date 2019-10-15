Kane Brown Postpones L.A. Concert Until Next Year After His Drummer Was Killed in Car Accident

Kane Brown‘s sold-out concert in Los Angeles on Friday has been postponed after his drummer, Kenny Dixon, died in a car accident over the weekend.

“Kane Brown’s concert scheduled for this Friday, October 18, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles has been postponed,” the Staples Center announced via Twitter on Monday.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Kane, his entire team and to the family of his long-time drummer Kenny Dixon for their tragic loss this weekend,” the statement continued.

The concert has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Brown also shared the news on Twitter, thanking fans for being supportive in the wake of the tragedy.

“I want to thank everyone for your outpouring of support and understanding and working with us as we reschedule the @STAPLESCenter 20th Anniversary show that was scheduled for October 18, 2019. The new show date will be January 9, 2020 – thank you for your thoughts and prayers,” the country star said. A rep for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Since Dixon’s passing, the band confirmed his untimely death in a statement to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Kane Brown, Kenny Dixon

RELATED: Kane Brown Mourns Death of His Drummer Killed in Car Accident: ‘I Know U Will Be Watching Over Us’

“It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident,” the statement said.

“Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Dixon was engaged to Sarah Hendrick and father to their young son Levi. Their wedding was planned for November 30.

In a GoFundMe set up for Hendrick and Levi, Dixon was described as “a dedicated and loving father, son, fiancé, brother, and friend,” as well as “an exceptional drummer.”

Image zoom Kane Brown

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

The GoFundMe post continued: “He carried himself with such positivity that he would light up every room he walked into, and he always brought authentic love, joy, and passion into others’ lives. He would not only light up rooms but also clubs, theaters, stadiums, and arenas around the country with his infectious passion for playing music—continuously striving to be the best that he could be.”

As of Monday, more than $4,000 out of $10,000 had been raised.

Image zoom Kenny Dixon

On Sunday, Brown shared a tribute to his drummer and friend on Instagram, promising that he will “never be replaced.”

“Love you so much dude!!!” Brown began the post.

“You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy 🔥” he continued. “I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”