Kane Brown Releases Powerful New Single, 'Worldwide Beautiful': 'Hoping It Will Bring Us Together'

Country singer Kane Brown has released a new single, "Worldwide Beautiful," aimed at advocating for justice and equality.

All proceeds from the song will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America in the wake of the current movement against racism and police brutality.

Brown, 36, announced the release on his Instagram page Wednesday, sharing that he's "been holding onto" the song for a while.

"I'm releasing this song early that I've been holding onto for a year," he wrote. "I'm hoping it will bring us together during this time and proceeds are being funded to the boys and girls club ❤️ I love you guys."

"White churches, black churches/Different people, same hearses/ It's kinda hard to fight with each other/ Laying down in the ground, six under /At every show I see my people /They ain't the same but they're all equal /One love, one God, one family ," the song begins.

Brown continues into the chorus, "You're missing every color/ If you're only seeing black and white/ Tell me how you're gonna change your mind/ If your heart's unmovable /We ain't that different from each other /From one to another, I look around /And see worldwide beautiful ."

Earlier this week, the singer shared his support for Black Lives Matter in response to the killing of George Floyd on May 25.

"I honestly think its ignorant as hell to kill a human being in cold blood without them doing anything especially hand cuffed," he wrote on Twitter Monday.

"If everyone was seen as people, if everyone was treated the same, if everyone was charged the same sentence, this s--- wouldn't be happening," Brown added.

He shared another Tweet earlier on Monday, advocating for peace.

"We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE," he said. "We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace."

Brown also posted the Tweet to his Instagram page, writing in the caption: "I've been trying to think of how to say this as easy as possible and not be bashed because of the different sides. I hate confrontation but this is the truth whether you wanna Believe it or not ❤️"

