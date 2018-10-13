Talk about “Heaven” — they’re hitched!

Kane Brown married his fiancée, music management student and fellow singer Katelyn Jae, on Friday evening outside of Nashville in front of about 200 friends and family, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Ahead of the ceremony, the “Lose It” singer, 24, told PEOPLE he was most looking forward to “getting to officially marry my best friend.”

The couple’s pastor officiated, while their wedding party was comprised of family (both of Jae’s brothers), bandmates (Brown’s guitarist, Alex Anthony) and friends, including singer-songwriter Taylor Phillips.

In lieu of handwritten vows, “We decided to exchange letters to each other earlier in the day and keep the actual vows a little more traditional,” they said.

To head to the altar, the bride opted for a classic gown, which she called “simple, comfortable and understated — but with a kick. Adds Jae, 26: “I went to a few bridal shops and this was probably the fourth dress I tried. I just loved everything about it. I didn’t want a ton of extra fabric; I wanted something sleek and simple and this fit the bill.”

Brown —who, along with his groomsmen, was styled by David Thomas — wore a Lanvin suit for the occasion.

The newlyweds tied the knot at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The lush event space seamlessly lent itself to the vibe the pair was going for — “like an enchanted forest” — with a color palette of greens and fall colors.

“We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” the pair said of the wedding and reception venue, where they served salmon and barbecue chicken. “It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

Following the wedding, the pair will head off on their honeymoon for some R&R.

“We chose someplace that we both love and can just completely relax and spend time appreciating nature, each other — and no cell service!” they said.

Brown spontaneously proposed to Jae on Easter Sunday 2017 while they were watching The Amityville Horror, a movie about newlyweds who move into a house where a mass murder has been committed. “I just couldn’t wait,” he later told PEOPLE of popping the question.

The country artist broke out in 2015 with his first single “Used to Love You Sober” and made Nashville history with his 2017 Lauren Alaina duet “What Ifs” — off his self-titled debut album — both of which made him first-ever artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts.

And he’s not slowing down.

Hot off his three American Music Awards wins earlier this week, Brown will release his sophomore LP, Experiment, on Nov. 9 before kicking off his Live Forever tour on Jan. 10.

Despite busy schedules, Brown and Jae make time to nurture their relationship.

“We prioritize time together and make sure to have as much normalcy as possible with date nights and nights at home with our dogs,” they told PEOPLE. “And we have a great appreciation for each other and respect each of our careers and time to do their thing as well. We love each other but are also friends — it’s so important to have that balance.”