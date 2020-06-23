Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina to Perform in Bobby Bones-Hosted iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ Concert

The iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ special will be broadcast on July 3 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW and iHeartCountry stations nationwide

Country's biggest stars will be kicking off the Fourth of July weekend with special performances!

PEOPLE exclusively announces iHeartMedia's upcoming television and radio special, iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ, which will premiere on July 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina will be singing live from the backyards of their respective homes for an evening of music and storytelling.

Also, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion are set to perform during the show, which will be hosted by Bobby Bones.

Amid the growing trend of virtual concerts and holiday celebrations during the coronavirus crisis, Brown has treated his fans to numerous at-home shows.

Most recently, in honor of his first Father's Day holiday, he shared a new acoustic Vevo performance of his song "For My Daughter," which he wrote and released just days after the birth of his daughter Kingsley, who was born in October 2019.

Earlier this month, Brown, 26, honored frontline heroes and health care workers with a special performance of "Stand By Me" during the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes special.

In April, Old Dominion performed their hit "Some People Do" for the virtual ACM Presents: Our Country special after the ACM Awards were postponed to September.

Meanwhile, Alaina, 25, has booked another Fourth of July show. She will be taking part in the 40th-anniversary edition of PBS' television special A Capitol Fourth with a pre-recorded performance.