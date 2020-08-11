The country music star was exploring his new 30-acre property when he and a group of friends lost their way

Kane Brown Rescued by Police After Getting Lost on His Own Property

Kane Brown is telling the "real story" of his recent adventure into the woods on his property that ended with him and several friends needing help from police to find their way home.

When Brown, 26, and a few friends decided to explore the land, they quickly got lost and after many attempts to find their way back ended up having to call the police for help.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Someone help! I’m lost....😂... ALL JOKES ASIDE," the "Cool Again" singer began his account of the day he got lost.

"The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me," he explained. "I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I’ll be 30 minutes."

Brown said he ventured out in only shorts and a t-shirt along with his friend and friend's girlfriend.

"Thirty minutes turned into three hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees," Brown said.

The "Good As You" singer said he left his phone on the back of his truck where the group had left it, and his friend's phone was only at seven percent battery.

Image zoom Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown ROBYN BECK/Getty

"We used GPS to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can’t drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn’t about to leave them," Brown continued.

"So I called my last resort," he said — fellow musician Ryan Upchurch, who Brown said, "lives in the area."

Upchurch and one of his friends found the group — but "now three turned into five of us lost," Brown said.

"He has four other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at," he continued. "My buddy’s girl who has ￼ asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops. The cops arrive and hear the gun shots and think we are shooting at them. We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out."

RELATED VIDEO: Kane Brown Is a Dad! Country Singer and Wife Katelyn Welcome Daughter Kingsley Rose

"That’s the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better 😂🤷🏽‍♂️," Brown concluded.

Upchurch also addressed the incident on social media, explaining in an Instagram video that the experience was much more harrowing than it may seem.

"Okay, look. I see all the memes and stuff about Kane Brown," Upchurch, 29, began. "Yeah, they're kinda funny. But here's the fact of the matter, man. You weren't there. I was there."

"Kane got lost in the woods, on property that he freshly just got to, doesn't really know that well. He goes out riding, gets lost, it gets dark, he can't find his way out," Upchurch explained.

"Me and my brother and a couple of my friends went there into the woods we've never even been in our life, I had to get GPS even to go to his house. We ended up finding him in the woods, because me and my brother, you know, we know how like look for trails recently ridden on and s— like that. So we found him. But we run out of gas. We ran out of cell phone service, too. We got lost in the woods with him."

WARNING: Below video contains explicit language

Upchurch acknowledged that several were finding the story of Brown getting lost on his own property to be comical, but pointed out that it was dark and unfamiliar land to the group.

"When you're in pitch black and your eyeballs are open and you can't even see your hand in front of your face, and you're on thousands of acres that you've never even been on before, it's kinda hard to find your way out," he said.