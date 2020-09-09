Kane Brown to Perform at Encore Drive-In Series — Screened at More Than 200 Theaters!

Kane Brown fans, get ready!

The country singer is ready to bring back performances, while social distancing, of course! On Tuesday, the singer announced that he'll be bringing concerts back to drive-in theatres nationwide on Sept. 26.

"Excited to announce my first ever @encoredrivein concert, exclusively at a drive-in theater near you ONE NIGHT ONLY on 9/26," Brown tweeted.

Brown, 26, isn't the first artist to bring a mid-pandemic performance to fans in this way. Earlier this year, Encore Drive-In screened performances from Metallica and fellow country stars Blake Shelton. Garth Brooks also did a similar performance in June.

"We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative," wrote Walter Kinzie, chief executive of Encore Live, in a press release. "Our team has been working incredibly hard to provide people with fun and safe enjoyment this year and so far we've entertained more than 750,000 fans all over North America."

Brown's performance will broadcast a previously recorded concert at 200 drive-in theaters nationwide and 20 in Canada.

The drive-in performance will follow Brown's appearance at the ACM Awards on Sept. 16, when he's expected to hit the stage with his track "Worldwide Beautiful" from his EP Mixtape Vol. 1.

Tickets for Brown's show go on sale on Sept. 10. Tickets cost $56 with up to six people allowed per vehicle. After Sept. 18, tickets go up to $76. The theaters hosting Brown's concert will adhere to CDC guidelines maintaining six feet between each vehicle.