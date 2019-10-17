Kane Brown Gets Emotional as He Opens Up About Death of Drummer at CMT Artists of the Year

It’s a difficult time for Kane Brown and his band as they mourn the death of their friend and drummer, Kenny Dixon.

On Wednesday night, the country singer, 25, broke down while accepting an award at this year’s CMT Artists of the Year event, dedicating it to his late bandmate.

“Thank you all so much. I want to dedicate this to our drummer Kenny,” Brown said, holding back tears, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“He started with me coming out of Chattanooga off Facebook. People didn’t think we would make it. He was with me the whole time. He was so supportive of me,” he added, crying, according to the outlet. “I love you man, I miss you. The band misses you.”

Later in the evening, country singer Chris Young performed his emotional song “Drowning” in a tribute to Dixon.

RELATED: Kane Brown Mourns Death of His Drummer Killed in Car Accident: ‘I Know U Will Be Watching Over Us’

Image zoom Kane Brown accepts an award onstage during the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year Jason Kempin/Getty

Dixon, a longtime drummer for Brown, was tragically killed in a car accident on Saturday night. He was 27. The band confirmed the tragic news in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time.

“It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident,” the band’s statement began. “Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Dixon’s fiancée, Sarah Hendrick — who he was set to wed on Nov. 30 — also spoke out about the news of his death.

“I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident,” she shared on Instagram. “I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.”

RELATED: Kane Brown Postpones L.A. Concert Until Next Year After His Drummer Was Killed in Car Accident

Image zoom Kane Brown Kenny Dixon Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Image zoom Kenny Dixon Kenny Dixon/Instagram

A GoFundMe set up for Hendrick and their son Levi described Dixon as “a dedicated and loving father, son, fiancé, brother, and friend,” as well as “an exceptional drummer.” As of Thursday, over $18,000 had been raised.

The band’s sold-out concert in Los Angeles on Friday has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, January 9, 2020.

“Kane Brown’s concert scheduled for this Friday, October 18, 2019, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles has been postponed,” the Staples Center announced via Twitter on Monday.

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Kane, his entire team and to the family of his long-time drummer Kenny Dixon for their tragic loss this weekend,” the statement continued.

Brown also shared the news on Twitter, thanking fans for being supportive in the wake of the tragedy.

“I want to thank everyone for your outpouring of support and understanding and working with us as we reschedule the @STAPLESCenter 20th Anniversary show that was scheduled for October 18, 2019. The new show date will be January 9, 2020 – thank you for your thoughts and prayers,” the country star said.