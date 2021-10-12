Kane Brown Celebrates Anniversary with 'My Rock' Katelyn: 'Can't Wait to Grow Even Older with You'

Happy anniversary, Kane and Katelyn!

On Tuesday, Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn celebrated their 3-year anniversary — and Brown shared a sweet carousel of photos of the couple throughout their years together.

"Happy anniversary to my rock, my best friend, the best mother and wife I could ask for!" the 27-year-old captioned his post. "From 21 to 28 baby I can't wait to grow even older with you ❤️ here's some flash backs 🥲."

Katelyn, 29, who shares daughter 23-month-old daughter Kingsley Rose with Brown, left a comment on the post, writing, "I LOVE YOU so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The two tied the knot in October 2018 at a ceremony outside of Nashville surrounded by 200 friends and family. Brown proposed on Easter Sunday in 2017 while the two were watching The Amityville Horror.

Last year, Brown released the music video for his song "Worship You," which he used to honor both his daughter and wife.

"It meant the world to me to be able to film the 'Worship You' video with Katelyn and Kingsley," Kane told PEOPLE last year. "This video will always have a special place in my heart because we filmed it together as a family."

Earlier this year, Brown honored Katelyn for Mother's Day posting a sweet photo of the couple and Kingsley.

"We love you so much mama happy Mother's Day ❤️," he captioned the photo.

And in March, Brown opened up to PEOPLE about how much their daughter had changed their lives "for the better."

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," the "Lose It" musician joked. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."