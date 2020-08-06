"I'm trying to bring everybody together, and they want me to pick a side," the country singer, who is both black and white, said

Kane Brown on Biracial Identity Intricacies: 'I'm Both and I'm Neither, Depending How You See It'

Kane Brown is opening up about being biracial in 2020.

Speaking with HITS Daily Double, the country crooner, 26, talked about his mixed background and reflected on how it affects his day to day life amid the social unrest happening across the globe with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Explaining that he has had to deal with people of all creeds "bad-mouthing" him because he is the son of a white mother and a Black father, Brown said, "I'm both and I'm neither, depending [on] how you see it."

"I'm trying to bring everybody together, and they want me to pick a side," he added. "I even get pushed from one side to the other. I'm both, and both push back. So I try to understand and see each without losing the other."

Brown knows that the issues he faces now will later be faced by Kingsley Rose — his 9-month-old daughter with wife Katelyn — and says he's "glad" she won't have memories of this time in the world once she's older.

"2020's been tough in general. I'm glad my daughter doesn't know what's going on, and she's not going to remember," Brown said. "Having a biracial daughter, I have a lot of people coming at me, asking, 'How are you going to explain to her when she's pulled over?' and 'What are you going to tell her about the difference between her and her white friends?'"

"There are people who think all cops are bad, but I know that's not true," he added. "I know if I get stopped, I need to put my hands out the window so they can see I don't have a weapon. You have to be real careful about how you speak, because you don't know who's walking up to the car; you don't know what they're scared of or acting out of."

The country crooner notes that racial inequality isn't a political issue, but rather a human rights issue instead. "It's strange how they think it's politics and not something that's hurtful and wrong. They won't see that," he said of individuals who oppose the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It's not that all lives don't matter, it's that all lives can't matter until Black lives really matter. Until then, you're not gonna get there," Brown said. "We will never find peace until everybody understands. You need to have understanding, not just people yelling at each other, wanting to be right. Then no one wins, and people just get angrier on both sides."

Kane also reflected on why he released his song, "Worldwide Beautiful," back in June amid the social unrest happening across the globe.

Sharing that he had the song "for over a year" and was saving it for his album, Brown revealed that the protests surrounding George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery inspired him to put the track out early instead.

Noting that everyone in the media and online, including his family, "were just shouting and no one was listening," he added, "That wasn’t going to solve anything, it was just making it worse," so he released the song with hopes of inspiring change.

"Like the song says, 'One love, one God, one family.' I figure if we start there, we've got a chance," he added.

According to the outlet, Brown, his manager Martha Earls and Sony Nashville head Randy Goodman knew there would be pushback when they released the song, but they did it anyway in an effort to inspire people of all different backgrounds to come together.

Written by Brown alongside Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt, the song advocates for social justice and equality, with all proceeds from the song going to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

"We figured if just Jordan and Ryan wrote it, or just Shy and I wrote it, it would've been one thing," Brown explained. "But together, this is what I'm talking about. There's two sides to everything that's going on, different ways of looking at all of this. The trouble is, everybody is right, right where they are, but it doesn't move you any closer together. We need to come together."

