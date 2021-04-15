Kane Brown's video of the year award win for "Worldwide Beautiful" was announced just days before the ACM Awards in Nashville on Sunday

Kane Brown Makes History as First Black Solo Artist to Win ACM Video of the Year: 'We Got Us One!'

Kane Brown just won his first Academy of Country Music Award — and made history!

On Wednesday, the country artist, 27, became the first Black solo artist to win the video of the year award for "Worldwide Beautiful," Brown's emotional video that has a powerful message about justice and equality.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The exciting news was revealed to Brown during CBS This Morning, just days before the 56th iteration of the famed country music award show.

"I wrote this song with three of my buddies out of Nashville. We were just like, 'You know, it would be a great day when everybody could just see the beautiful in the world… we're all a little different, but we're all just different types of beautiful," Brown said of the unifying track.

"So we just wrote a song about it. When everything started coming out in the media, we felt like it was time to release it," he explained, referring to the racially-driven social unrest currently plaguing the nation. "Our fans were asking for it. I couldn't ask for it to come out any better than it did."

After learning of his win, Brown thanked his team and fans on Instagram for getting him to this moment.

"I was just Grateful to be nominated let alone win my FIRST ACM AWARD!" the singer wrote. "Thanks @acmawards for nominating the video, the awesome writers who helped me with the song and of course the fans who listened 🔥 we got us one!!"

Brown is also nominated for album of the year for his album, Mixtape Vol. 1.

Also exciting for country music listeners, Chris Young and Brown are set to perform "Famous Friends" at the ACM Awards in Nashville on Sunday.

Like last year, the event will once again be broadcast from three different locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

Last month, Keith Urban, 53, and Mickey Guyton, 37, were revealed as co-hosts for the awards show. Urban previously served as host at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Featuring an "unprecedented number of world television premiere performances," according to a press release, the ACMs will first open with a performance from Elle King and Miranda Lambert, who will sing "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."