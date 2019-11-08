Kane Brown Announces Worldwide Tour Following the Birth of Daughter Kingsley Rose

Kane Brown is about to embark on his first-ever worldwide tour!

In 2020, the country star, 26, will be headlining the Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which will start off in Dublin on Feb. 2. The tour will also include stops in London, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin before Brown kicks off the North American leg on Feb. 29.

Joining him will be fellow country singers Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson, who will alternate as the singer’s opening act — and to make things even more exciting, another supporting act will be announced in 2020.

“We’ve been getting asked for a while when we were going to be heading overseas, and there have been a few times it’s almost worked out, but 2020 just overall was the right timing,” Brown told the USA Today network, which broke the news of his upcoming tour.

“It’s important to us and to our fans to keep showing up for them and knowing how much we appreciate their support,” he continued.

While fans can expect to hear all of Brown’s biggest hits on the road, they might also get a chance to hear some new material.

“We named the tour ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ after a song I am working on now, which we have teased a bit but haven’t officially released yet,” Brown told the USA Today network. “But fans can look for that soon and for us to play it out on the road.”

As a new father, the country star, who welcomed daughter Kingsley Rose last month, went on to share that he wants this tour to be “the best show” possible.

“This is the first tour she will get to see what her dad does, so I want to be able to put on the best show, make the best music, be the best dad,” he added, noting that while his wife and newborn baby girl won’t be joining him at every stop “we plan to have the family out as much as possible.”

The tour will begin almost a month after the singer’s sold-out concert in Los Angeles, which was originally scheduled for last year, but was postponed after his drummer died in a car accident.

So far, Brown’s daughter has already proved to be a big source of inspiration to her dad, who released a new single called “For My Daughter” just days after her birth.

“I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents. I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up,” he said in a statement.

After Brown released the single, his wife Katelyn proudly raved about her husband, whom she wed last October.

“You are the most amazing dad already,” she wrote in the comments section of his post. “I am in awe of you and how perfect of a dad you have been already in these past few days …. no idea what I would do without you .. love you so much.”

The mom of one added: “(hormones are on another level right not so I need to get of ig and stop gushing over you, but wow I love u so much) Kingsley and I are the luckiest girls.”

Most tickets for Brown’s upcoming tour will go on sale on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, including a full list of dates, visit kanebrownmusic.com.