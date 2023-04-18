Kameron Marlowe Engaged to Girlfriend Meagan Bennington: 'Never a Doubt'

Country star Kameron Marlowe is engaged!

The "Take Me Home" singer popped the question to girlfriend Meagan Bennington on Thursday in Belgrade, Montana after two years of dating.

"Never had a doubt forever would be with you 4.13.23," the pair captioned a joint Instagram post.

The proposal location holds a special place in the couple's heart, as it's where they took their first trip together in 2021, the pair tells PEOPLE. This time around, Marlowe, 25, kept his cover as he planned the trip by saying it was to celebrate Bennington's birthday.

"I always wanted to marry my best friend and I refused to settle for anything less," Bennington, a manager at Spotify, tells PEOPLE. "When Kameron came into my life I knew I had found the person I wanted to spend every day with."

Kameron Marlowe and Meagan Bennington. Macy Spencer

On the big day, Marlowe told Bennington, 29, that they had dinner reservations in downtown Bozeman, and asked her to go on a walk beforehand. Though he hoped to catch a sunset, the weather had other plans, and he instead got down on one knee amid a foot of snow.

Marlowe — who proposed with a customized ring from Happy Jewelers in Los Angeles — flew in both his parents and Bennington's parents to surprise her for dinner, and they spent the rest of the Montana weekend celebrating with family.

The two first met in 2019 after they were introduced by the singer's manager Kaitlin Madewell at Whiskey Jam in Nashville.

As their friendship grew stronger and stronger during the COVID pandemic, it soon became love. Marlowe even recalls Madewell telling him she had a "feeling that you two are going to get married one day," to which he replied, "I think we are, too."

The "Giving You Up" singer knew Bennington was the one after he pulled over while driving home from a writing session one day and called his mom, asking how she knew that Marlowe's dad was the right guy. Her response was, "You'll know when you know," and Marlowe responded, "Well, I think I met my future wife."

Marlowe, whose debut album We Were Cowboys was released in August, is set to tour this summer with Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Parker McCollum.