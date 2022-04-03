"We can do better," 2022 GLAAD Media Awards vanguard award-recipient Kacey Musgraves tells PEOPLE of her home state of Texas, calling on lawmakers to stop targeting the LGBTQ community

Kacey Musgraves Says She Would 'Jump in Front of a Moving Train' for the LGBTQ Community

The Star-Crossed artist, 33, told PEOPLE she "would jump in front of a moving train for the LGBTQ community" on the red carpet of Saturday's 33rd GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. She was presented with the vanguard award before performing her hit song, "Rainbow," at the event.

"So, to feel the love of the community in this room, I'm really honored," Musgraves added. "There's so many icons and innovators here tonight. And I genuinely feel like I would not be where I am without the support and love of them."

She also reflected on making the country music genre a more inclusive space for her LGBTQ followers, recounting a heartfelt interaction she had with one fan.

"One of the biggest compliments, hands down, that I've ever gotten in my career, was a gay country fan saying, 'You know what, you have made me feel like I'm finally invited to a party that I've never been invited to,'" Musgraves recalled. "And that killed me in the best way possible.

"Because I see it as country music is a genre that was built on stories about real life, about real people, and I don't know why that would exclude anyone's perspective. Because we're all made of the same things, we all want the same things, we're all driven by the same emotions. It's just wrapped up in a bunch of different bows," she explained.