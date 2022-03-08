This year's GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles on April 2

Kacey Musgraves to Receive the Vanguard Award at 33rd GLAAD Media Awards: 'An Authentic Ally'

Country star Kacey Musgraves will be honored at this year's GLAAD Media Award with the special Vanguard Award.

The organization will present the Star-Crossed singer, 33, with the prize at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 2, which will be hosted by We're Here hosts and producers Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and D.J. "Shangela" Pierce.

"From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same," GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

GLAAD praised Musgraves' efforts to raise awareness of anti-LGBTQ legislation, most recently bills proposed in Texas, and pointed to her fight to release her song "Follow Your Arrow" — which is recognized as an LGBTQ anthem — despite opposition from her label.

The Grammy-winning "Breadwinner" singer was also a guest judge on season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, has worked to uplift LGBTQ stars like Princess Nokia, MUNA and King Princess and partnered with GLAAD in 2019 for Spirit Day, its LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign.

The Vanguard Award is presented each year to "allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people," according to GLAAD, and past recipients include Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears and Cher.

Other honorees who will be recognized on April 2 include Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who will be presented the Stephen F. Kolzak Award by Andrew Garfield.

That prize goes to a "LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance," according to GLAAD, and past recipients include Laverne Cox, Jim Parsons and Sir Ian McKellen.

Other special guests for the night will include JoJo Siwa, Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, Yellowjackets stars Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks, 9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva, actor Nico Santos, writer/comedian Zeke Smith and cast members of RuPaul's Drag Race.