Kacey Musgraves Teases Heartbreaking New Song Following Ruston Kelly Divorce

"I signed the papers yesterday / You came and took your things away / Moved out of the home we made / And gave you back your name," Kacey Musgraves sings on the unreleased track

Kacey Musgraves has found inspiration from her own real-life heartbreak to channel into her new music.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old singer shared a series of Instagram posts, which each teased the lyrics to a heartbreaking song likely to be featured on her upcoming album.

Fans of the "Golden Hour" singer noticed that the lyrics from the unreleased track hint at her divorce from her ex-husband, Ruston Kelly, who she split from after two years of marriage last year.

"Let me set the scene / Two lovers ripped right at the seams / They woke up from the perfect dream / And then the darkness came," Musgraves sings on the track. "I signed the papers yesterday / You came and took your things away / Moved out of the home we made / And gave you back your name."

"What have we done? / Did we fly too high? / Just to get burned by the sun?" she continues on the song. "No one's to blame / 'Cause we called all the angels to save us / Called them by name / But I guess they got lost."

Ruston Kelly; Kacey Musgraves Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves in 2019 | Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Musgraves and Kelly, 33, tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017, more than a year after meeting at a songwriters' showcase at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. In July 2020, the pair announced their split.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," they added. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

"We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives," the statement continued. "We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."

In an interview with Rolling Stone published in February, Musgraves — who has since moved on with rumored beau Cole Schafer — broke her silence about her divorce and got candid about the couple's decision to go their separate ways, saying that their marriage "just simply didn't work out."

"It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work," the Grammy winner explained. "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."

In her interview, the "Follow Your Arrow" singer also mused, "I think I live best by myself. I think it's okay to realize that."