Kacey Musgraves Calls Ruston Kelly’s New Song ‘Exquisite’ in Sweet Shout-Out After Split

Nothing but support!

Kacey Musgraves gave Ruston Kelly’s new song a sweet shout-out on social media over the weekend, just two weeks after the pair shared they had decided to split.

“This song, y’all,” Musgraves, 31, wrote on Twitter alongside a link to Kelly’s song “Pressure,” which will be featured on the musician’s forthcoming album Shape & Destroy.

Responding with an affectionate message of his own, Kelly, also 31, replied by writing, “u convinced me to” along with a black heart emoji.

Over on Instagram, Musgraves doubled down on her praise of the track, calling it “such an exquisite song.”

“Quite possibly my favorite,” she wrote in the comments section of one of Kelly’s posts, as he once again thanked her for encouraging him to include it on the album. “U convinced me to put it on the record don't forget,” he wrote.

The singer’s new album, which is set to be released next month, will also feature background vocals from Musgraves.

Earlier this month, Musgraves and Kelly publicly announced their "painful decision" to split after over two years of marriage.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," they wrote in a joint statement.

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” they continued. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

Image zoom Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves Steve Granitz/WireImage