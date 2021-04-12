Kacey Musgraves Sparks Dating Rumors After Sharing Cozy Selfies with Dr. Gerald Onuhoa

The new selfies come nine months after she and ex-husband Ruston Kelly announced they had split

Is this Kacey Musgraves' new man?

On Monday, the country singer, 32, shared a selfie with — and tagged! — Dr. Gerald Onuhoa, a Nashville-based doctor, on her Instagram Stories, sparking rumors that the two are dating.

In the sunlit selfie, Musgraves cuddles close to Onuhoa, who wears a snapback hat and camouflage jacket. (The two also shared a similar nighttime selfie earlier this month.)

In photos captured by New York Post's Page Six, the two were also spotted chatting and hugging as they awaited an Uber on a Los Angeles street.

The two also took a bike ride down the Venice boardwalk with Kourtney Kardashian and Atiana De La Hoya over the weekend.

Back in February, Onuhoa shared a tweet about his approach to relationships: to keep them private.

"Date In Private. Love In Private. Be Happy In Private," he wrote back in February. And on Valentine's Day, "There's No Better Feeling Than Being Properly Loved."

According to his LinkedIn, Onuoha earned his M.S. from Dartmouth College, his M.D. from HBCU Meharry Medical College and his B.S. in physics and astronomy from Tennessee State University. He currently works at Nashville's HCA Healthcare as an internal medicine hospitalist.

Musgraves' rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The new dating speculation comes nine months after Musgraves and Ruston Kelly filed for divorce after being married for nearly three years. (Their divorce was finalized in September after they announced their split in July 2020.) In February, Musgraves said their marriage "just simply didn't work out."

"It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work," she told Rolling Stone. "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."

"I think I live best by myself. I think it's okay to realize that," she also said during the cover story interview.