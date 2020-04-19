Kacey Musgraves Sings Her Hit 'Rainbow' During One World: Together at Home Special: 'Stay Strong'

Image zoom Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves is supporting others through song.

On Saturday, the country star, 31, virtually took part in the One World: Together at Home special from her home in Nashville, where she has been practicing social distancing.

“I just wanted to say a sincere thank you to all the people out there risking their lives to get everyone through this crazy time. Thank you, it means so much to me. I’ve also been really loving seeing everyone’s rainbows in their windows. It’s inspired me to sing this song for you,” she said.

Musgraves played the piano and sang her hit “Rainbow” from her Golden Hour album as photos of various rainbow drawings from around the world were shown. “It’s gonna be alright, stay strong and stay inside,” she said after her performance.

Musgraves’ musical contribution to the special will help raise money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

During Saturday’s Lady Gaga-curated special, there will be appearances and performances by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

Pianist Lang Lang, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder will also be featured, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan.

In addition, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham are set to make cameos.

Along with celebrity cameos, frontline doctors, nurses and families from around the world will be headlined.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

