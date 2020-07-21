Kacey Musgraves Shares First Instagram Since Split: 'If Only Tears Were Actually Glittery'

Kacey Musgraves isn't afraid to show her emotions.

On Monday, the country singer returned to Instagram for the first time since announcing her split from husband Ruston Kelly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shimmering photo, the "Butterflies" singer is seen hugging her knees to her chest while looking over her shoulder with sparkling tears streaming down her face.

Musgraves is wearing a set of diamond undergarments with matching rings around her arms and legs as well as a set of glistening angel wings attached to her back.

"If only tears were actually glittery..," she captioned the post, adding a white heart and dove emoji.

Many of Musgraves' followers commented in support of her post, including her former husband Kelly.

The singer-songwriter replied, "🧡💪."

Musgraves and Kelly have remained friendly exes since publicly announcing their "painful decision" to separate earlier this month.

Over the weekend, Musgraves gave Kelly’s new song a sweet shout-out on social media.

"This song, y'all," Musgraves, 31, wrote on Twitter alongside a link to Kelly's song "Pressure," which will be featured on the musician's forthcoming album Shape & Destroy.

Image zoom Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kelly, also 31, replied by writing, "u convinced me to" along with a black heart emoji.

On Instagram, Musgraves doubled down on her praise of the track, calling it "such an exquisite song."

"Quite possibly my favorite," she wrote in the comments section of one of Kelly's posts, as he once again thanked her for encouraging him to include it on the album. "U convinced me to put it on the record don't forget," he wrote.

The former couple shared the news that they had called it quits in early July.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," they wrote in a joint statement.

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” they continued. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."