Kacey Musgraves Says Cole Schafer's 'Vulnerability' Is the 'Sexiest' Thing About Him in Birthday Post

"You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you," the country star wrote of her boyfriend

By
Published on January 5, 2023 07:37 PM
Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer . Photo: Kacey Musgraves/Instagram

Kacey Musgraves is celebrating her boyfriend Cole Schafer on his 29th birthday.

The "breadwinner" singer dedicated a sweet birthday tribute to "the brightest flame in my world" and "deeper well" on social media Thursday.

"I love you, @cole_schafer. You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you," Musgraves wrote in the Instagram post, with photos of the couple's life together.

"So grateful for all the laughs and adventures, deep talks, ego checks, wise advice, forehead kisses, the books you recommend, your late night 'oh I just whipped this up' and somehow it's extremely gourmet pasta (like, actually Michelin star) situations, the gorgeous way you observe the world and the words that follow. And mostly your unabashed, full-throttle vulnerability which is easily the sexiest thing about you."

The country star, 33, concluded, "I can't wait to see what this year brings to you. XO 🤍"

In December, the "justified" singer shared photos of the couple at the Teddy Bear Ball, which she created with Schafer in an effort to raise money for the children's hospital at Vanderbilt.

During a cover story interview with Time in March, when she was honored as one of their 2022 Women of the Year, Musgraves opened up about her relationship.

Musgraves discussed the lyrics of her song "breadwinner," and explained that the words certainly don't reflect her bond with Schafer, with whom she's been linked since June.

"I'm not the only one who's experienced that, and I'm not going to be the last," she said of singing about a relationship in which the man cannot handle the woman's success. "It always makes it easier to put vulnerable thoughts out there when you know they're going to be met with connection."

Still, the singer said things with Schafer feel different.

RELATED VIDEO: Kacey Musgraves on Her 'Fight' for the LGBTQ+ Community to 'Be Included' in Country Music

"I feel really lucky to be with someone who is so secure and is a champion of me reaching for every star possible," she said. "It's a really beautiful thing for a man to be able to support a woman in that way and not take it personally."

The country singer confirmed her relationship with Schafer in August 2021, telling The New York Times that they met after locking eyes in a crowded restaurant and that he did not know who she was at the time, which she "loved."

Despite going through a very public divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly in 2020, the Grammy winner said she has no plans to keep her private life out of the public eye.

"I don't really want to keep things private, because I'm proud of the love that I have," she told Time. "I'm very happy. It's natural to want to share that. And I don't want to come across like a robot — I think people like me because I share who I am."

