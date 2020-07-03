The sun has set on Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly’s marriage.

Two-and-a-half years after they tied the knot in Tennessee, the country singer, 31, and her singer-songwriter husband, also 31, have called it quits, their reps confirmed to PEOPLE in a joint statement, saying: "We've made this painful decision together."

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," their statement said. "We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

Their statement continued, "We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."

The Associated Press was the first to report the news.

The breakup news comes after Musgraves attended the CMA Awards with Gigi Hadid as her date in November. Both the star and Kelly have also deleted their wedding photos from their Instagram accounts.

The exes met in early 2016 while attending a songwriters’ showcase at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville — and when she heard him sing, the star said she was blown away.

After connecting afterward to write together, sparks flew. “And then it was ‘That’s all she wrote.’ Pun intended. Everything was right,” said Musgraves. “I didn’t have to shift any part of my personality to make it fit together, which isn’t really something I’ve had before.”

Musgraves said that time period was a “big opening of heart” for her, which proved to be a recipe for success while writing her new music.

“I started to see the world in a more fond, pretty light,” she said. “After meeting this person who really allows me to just be myself, not have to walk on eggshells for any reason, songs started pouring out.”