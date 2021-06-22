The post comes just a few days after Kacey Musgraves and writer Cole Schafer were spotted walking around New York City together

Kacey Musgraves' Rumored New Beau Shares Sweet Photo of the Pair: 'Trying Like Hell Not to Write About Her'

Kacey Musgraves' new man is letting the world know how he feels!

On Tuesday, the "Space Cowboy" singer's rumored new flame, writer Cole Schafer, shared a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram. The grayscale snapshot shows a Polaroid of Musgraves, 32, sitting on Schafer's lap and smiling as she leans her forehead against his cheek.

"I'm trying like hell not to write about her," Schafer captioned the post.

Musgraves also showed some love on the photo, leaving a single black heart emoji in the comments. She hasn't yet addressed their relationship on her own social media.

The post comes just a few days after the couple was spotted walking around New York City together.

Seen strolling alongside each other, Musgraves was spotted wearing a black and gold one-piece ensemble with a pair of tan sandals, while Schafer rocked a blue pocket t-shirt, pale-hued pants, and a set of white sneakers.

A representative for the "High Horse" crooner previously did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Back in April, Musgraves sparked dating rumors with Dr. Gerald Onuoha, a Nashville-based doctor.

At the time, the singer shared a selfie with - and tagged - the medical worker in a post on her Instagram Story, sparking rumors that the two were dating.

In the sunlit selfie, Musgraves cuddled close to Onuoha, who wore a snapback hat and camouflage jacket. (The two also shared a similar nighttime selfie earlier that same month.)

Musgraves and ex-husband Ruston Kelly filed for divorce last year after being married for nearly three years. Their divorce was finalized in September after they announced their split in July 2020. In February, Musgraves said their marriage "just simply didn't work out."

"It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work," she told Rolling Stone in February. "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."

"I think I live best by myself. I think it's okay to realize that," she added in the cover story interview.