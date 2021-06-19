Kacey Musgraves Strolls the Streets of N.Y.C. with Rumored New Flame Cole Schafer

It looks like Kacey Musgraves has a new man in her life!

On Friday, the 32-year-old singer was spotted walking around New York City with writer Cole Schafer.

Seen strolling alongside each other, Musgraves was spotted wearing a black and gold one-piece ensemble with a pair of tan sandals, while Schafer rocked a blue pocket t-shirt, pale-hued pants, and a set of white sneakers.

A representative for the "High Horse" crooner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The outing in the Big Apple came about for Musgraves after she previously sparked dating rumors with Dr. Gerald Onuoha, a Nashville-based doctor, back in April.

At the time, the singer shared a selfie with - and tagged - the medical worker in a post on her Instagram Story, sparking rumors that the two were dating.

In the sunlit selfie, Musgraves cuddled close to Onuoha, who wore a snapback hat and camouflage jacket. (The two also shared a similar nighttime selfie earlier that same month.)

Back in February, Onuoha shared a tweet about his approach to relationships: keep them private. "Date In Private. Love In Private. Be Happy In Private," he wrote back in February. And on Valentine's Day, "There's No Better Feeling Than Being Properly Loved."

The new dating speculation comes months after Musgraves and Ruston Kelly filed for divorce after being married for nearly three years. Their divorce was finalized in September after they announced their split in July 2020. In February, Musgraves said their marriage "just simply didn't work out."

"It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work," she told Rolling Stone. "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."

"I think I live best by myself. I think it's okay to realize that," she also said during the cover story interview.