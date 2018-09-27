Kacey Musgraves Duets with Ronnie Milsap in New Rendition of His 1981 Hit 'No Getting Over Me'

Country legend Ronnie Milsap has updated one of his classics — and has teamed up with one of the genre’s brightest new stars to sing it.

The 75-year-old Country Music Hall of Famer released his new rendition of his 1981 hit “No Getting Over Me” featuring Kacey Musgraves.

“Singing with Kacey is so much fun. She’s a pure vocalist and knows how to lean into a melody,” Milsap tells PEOPLE about the pair’s collaboration which will be featured on his upcoming album, Ronnie Milsap: the Duets.

“Having her on this gave the song a whole new twist, which is what music is all about. How do you take what you know and make it even more?” he explains.

RELATED: Watch Newlyweds Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly Breathe New Life into Johnny Cash’s 1970 Love Letter

“Kacey came in totally prepared and excited to record with Ronnie. She knocked out her part in three takes. It was great fun having her. There was a lot of love in the studio,” says producer Rob Galbraith, who helped put together Milsap’s album.

Previously in January 2017, a sneak peek of Ronnie and Kacey inside a recording studio was released with a video that showed the duo tackling his 1989 hit “Don’t You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me).”

Milsap will also feature duets with Billy Gibbons, Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, Jason Aldean, Willie Nelson, Little Big Town and George Strait. In addition, for what are likely their last recordings ever, the project also features the late Leon Russell and Tory Gentry of Montgomery Gentry.

Ronnie Milsap: the Duets is scheduled for release on Jan. 18, 2019.