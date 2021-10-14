"You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can't take the country out of the girl," Kacey Musgraves wrote on Instagram on Wednesday

Kacey Musgraves Responds to the Grammys Excluding Her New Album Star-Crossed from Country Category

Kacey Musgraves is making her feelings known about the recent decision that has excluded her new album Star-Crossed from the country music category at the Grammys.

The 33-year-old singer's fifth studio album has reportedly been deemed ineligible for the country album category and will instead compete in the pop category at next year's award ceremony.

On Wednesday, Musgraves posted a series of pictures to her Instagram Story, in response to the move that was made public in a letter written to the Recording Academy by Cindy Mabe, the president of Musgraves' record company Universal Music Group Nashville.

The musician began by sharing a throwback picture of herself as a child in a red cowboy hat.

"You can take the girl out of the country (genre) ... but you can't take the country out of the girl," Musgraves wrote, echoing the lyrics from her 2018 song "Dime Store Cowgirl."

The "Space Cowboy" singer continued by posting photos and videos of herself performing with various country music legends over the years, while also tagging them in a series of questions.

"Aint that right, @lorettalynnofficial?" she captioned a shot of her singing with Loretta Lynn.

At the end, Musgraves summed up her feelings with a solo shot of herself onstage flipping the double bird to the audience.

Musgraves has won seven CMA Awards and three ACM Awards, in addition to her six Grammy Awards, of which five have been in country music categories.

Mabe asked the Grammys to "fully understand the importance of Kacey Musgraves to country music" in a letter sent to Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. on Sunday, per Variety.

"The idea that a handful of people including competitors, who would benefit from Kacey not being in the country category, are deciding what is country only exacerbates the problem," Mabe added, referring to the possibility that Musgraves was excluded from the country category because she would be the favorite to win.

"The system is broken and sadly not just for Kacey Musgraves but for our entire genre because of how these decisions are made for music's biggest stage," Mabe continued. "Building roadblocks for artists who dare to fight the system is so dangerous and against everything I think the Grammys stand for. But that's where we are today."

Other popular artists to speak up against the Grammys and Recording Academy in recent years include Justin Bieber, who lamented that his 2020 album Changes was relegated to the pop category and not R&B.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd boycotted the award show earlier this year after his album After Hours was completely shut out of nominations.