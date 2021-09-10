Kacey Musgraves Releases Fifth Studio Album Star-Crossed After Divorce from Ex Ruston Kelly

The country singer also released a film of the same name to accompany the album, currently streaming on Paramount+

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer released her fifth studio album — titled Star-Crossed — which focuses on heartbreak and healing following her divorce from her ex-husband, Ruston Kelly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With a total runtime of over 47 minutes, the newly-released LP from the country star features previously released tracks, including the titular "Star-Crossed" and "Justified," as well as new songs like "Good Wife," "Cherry Blosson," "Camera Roll" and "There Is a Light."

Musgraves also dropped a 50-minute film to accompany the album, which she co-wrote and executive produced. Sharing the same name as the album it inspired, Star-Crossed: The Film is currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

The "Golden Hour" singer first announced the release of the album and its accompanying film in late August.

Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Star-Crossed marks Musgraves' first record following her divorce from her ex-husband, from whom she split from after two years of marriage last year. Musgraves and Kelly, 33, tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017, over a year after meeting at a songwriters' showcase at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. In July 2020, the pair announced their split.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 last month, Musgraves said of the album, "I feel this record couldn't be more literal in some ways."

"But I also feel it's got this theatrical kind of almost fantasy take on — I wanted there to be that, just kind of that classical story," she said. "That classical vibe, kind of woven through all these other modern sounds. Which I always love when something classic or something traditional, something futuristic kind of meet. I just, I'm always intrigued by that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On sharing the album with the world, Musgraves explained, "I'm excited to share Star-Crossed just because people know me to be a songwriter that writes about what I'm going through. And I think it would have been extremely awkward if I just acted this last chapter didn't happen for me."

"So I think you saw my highlight reel with Golden Hour and this is the other side of that. And I mean there are beautiful parts of that too," she continued.

"Whether it's in fashion, etc. I think that there are certain aspects of this record that sound a little bit more country, I guess, than Golden Hour. I don't know. But at the same time, I feel like I'm tapping into more widespread influences on this album," Musgraves added to Lowe, 48, about the LP. "I don't know, there are some moments that kind of bring it back to that, where you can see kind of the relation to my previous music."

RELATED VIDEO: Kacey Musgraves Discusses Vulnerability

Ahead of Star-Crossed's release, Musgraves stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, where she opened up to the late-night host about the project.

With Colbert, 57, noting that the album name comes from an "interesting, old term" Musgraves explained the title for the LP means, "You're ill-fated. You are doomed by the stars. You are f----- celestially."

"It's a nice way to put it," she continued with a laugh. "There's a rollercoaster of emotion on this record, and the film that we made, I mean, it's kind of a wild ride."

Speaking of Star-Crossed: The Film, Musgraves added that the movie was "incredible to make," sharing moment of footage from the visual film in which she was dressed as bride.