Kacey Musgraves Hopes to ‘Lift Someone Else’s Spirit’ with Reimagined Version of ‘Oh, What a World’

Kacey Musgraves is celebrating Earth Day with new music.

On Wednesday, the six-time Grammy winner released “Oh, What A World 2.0,” a reimagined version of a song from her 2018 album Golden Hour.

The new version, dedicated to the planet and heroes on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, includes lyrics about the natural world over a simple finger-picked guitar accompaniment.

Musgraves, 31, posted the new song on Instagram, sharing how she hopes the track lifts spirits amid current times.

“There is a lot to feel downhearted about on this Earth Day,” she wrote. “Everyone and everything feels out of balance. People are suffering and the future is uncertain.”

“In the face of a pandemic that has brought cities to their knees, a song can feel small,” Musgraves continued. “A melody can seem insignificant. This is a global moment of acknowledgment and respect for the power of nature and for so many of us – extreme challenges and sadness. But in the midst of all the loss and uncertainty there are signs everywhere of human compassion and renewal.”

Musgraves added, “The earth is healing. Bluer skies hang over China and Los Angeles. Clearer water and a positive effect on wildlife is being seen. In spite of all its troubles, it’s still a wild, beautiful world and if you need proof, it’s out there. You just might have to look in a different corner of the sky.”

The singer then highlighted the “many brave people that deserve Medals of Honor.”

“The nurses, doctors, grocers, the delivery and truck drivers, cashiers, gas station attendants, the scientists, restaurant workers, the single parents, and SO many others,” Musgraves said. “I’m just a songwriter but my hope is that if I bring the light I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that lifts someone else’s spirit for a moment.”

“Oh, What a World – dedicated to our planetary home and all the quiet heroes this Earth Day: you’re the northern lights in our skies,” she added.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Musgraves has been social distancing from her home in Nashville.

On Saturday, the country star played the piano and sang her hit “Rainbow” from her Golden Hour album as part of the One World: Together at Home special.

“I just wanted to say a sincere thank you to all the people out there risking their lives to get everyone through this crazy time,” Musgraves said during the special. “Thank you, it means so much to me. I’ve also been really loving seeing everyone’s rainbows in their windows. It’s inspired me to sing this song for you.”

Musgraves’ musical contribution to the special helped raise money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

