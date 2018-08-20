Kacey Musgraves Tells Reese Witherspoon About Paying Her Dues in Country Music

Before she won two Grammy Awards and toured across the country, Kacey Musgraves was peddling her demo around Nashville.

PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the Golden Hour hitmaker’s candid conversation with Reese Witherspoon about her humble beginnings in the country music industry for a new episode of the Oscar winner’s Shine On with Reese series.

“My little sister took my photo and my mom helped me put this little demo CD together and I had a really chubby face,” the country star, 29, recalls. “I just took it around to all these publishing companies and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m a new voice in town. If you need a demo singer, I need the cash. I can sing my own harmonies and also these are songs I wrote.’ So I was killing two birds with one stone.”

And Nashville was the place to be, especially for an up-and-coming star.

“It’s a very word-of-mouth town, you know everybody knows everybody,” Musgraves tells Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves AT&T/YouTube

After five years of paying her dues, Musgraves really gained momentum in her career.

“I was a songwriter first before being an artist so about a year after being in town was when I got to write for a job. And then I wrote for three years every single day with different people,” she remembers.

The singer also had advice to aspiring singer/songwriters — and not just in country music.

“It is very intimidating but also because it’s so intimidating and because there are so many people that are in line wanting to do what you want to do, you have no excuse not to be unique and as good as you can be,” she says.

Now, Musgraves is getting ready to hit the road for her first major headlining tour after opening for Little Big Town and Harry Styles.

She will kick off the Oh, What a World Tour this fall, starting overseas with 12 shows in Europe and the U.K. starting Oct. 21 in Amsterdam. Then she heads stateside in 2019, including four shows in Nashville.

Shine On with Reese, which premiered in July, is Witherspoon’s unscripted series celebrating the stories of extraordinary women who have created their own unique paths to success.

To watch, search “Hello Sunshine” on DIRECTV NOW, go to channel 1112 on DIRECTV or channel 1530 on U-verse.