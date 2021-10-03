Kacey Musgraves Performs Songs from Star-Crossed on Saturday Night Live Premiere

The country music star performed "justified" and "camera roll" from her fifth studio album during Saturday's SNL premiere hosted by Owen Wilson

Kacey Musgraves didn't hold back on the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live!

The Grammy winner, 33, served as the musical guest to host Owen Wilson on SNL, delivering emotional performances of "justified" and "camera roll" from her fifth studio album, Star-Crossed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Musgraves began with an intimate version of "justified," in which she reflects on the emotions she experienced over the last few years, including her 2020 divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly.

The country singer delivered another powerful performance with "camera roll," which opened with her singing at a table while images of people sitting opposite her flashed across a screen.

Star-Crossed, which dropped Sept. 10, takes fans deep into the emotions Musgraves experienced between albums. She also co-wrote and executive produced a 50-minute film called Star-Crossed: The Film, which she released alongside the album.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music prior to the record's release, Musgraves said the album allowed her to reflect on her failed relationship with Kelly, 33. The "justified" singer told Lowe, 48, that she was "honestly really glad" to process her emotions through her music.

"I feel, through this process, I'm a little closer to humanity in some ways, because you can be the Golden Hour girl, and you can have rose-colored glasses and experience this earth-shattering love, and you can experience the antithesis of that, and that is life, and you just roll with it," she said.

Though she admittedly was initially disappointed with dating after her divorce, Musgraves eventually began dating Cole Schafer. In September, the award-winning musician paid tribute to her new beau on her Instagram Story with a sweet message following the Met Gala.

"This sweet man is the most beautiful, calming presence through any chaos," she wrote atop an image of the duo holding each other lovingly.

In June, shortly after the couple was first spotted together, Musgraves detailed their first meeting in an interview with The New York Times. She told the outlet that Schafer did not know who she was at first ("which I loved," she said) after the two locked eyes in a crowded restaurant.

Two months later in August, Schafer honored Musgraves on Instagram with a sweet carousel of black-and-white photographs of the happy couple.

Cole Schafer Celebrates Kacey Musgraves’ Birthday Credit: Cole Schafer/Instagram

"Here's to you looking to your right when you stepped into F—. Here's to you writing me back," Schafer captioned the heartfelt post in part, later adding, "here's to your aesthetic and your art being a close second to your heart. Here's to you making it through thirty-two and here's to you making history in thirty-three."