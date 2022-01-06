Kacey Musgraves Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Cole Schafer: 'Thank My Stars Every Day'

"You're a teacher and a treasure, and your 28 Earth years have nothing on your spiritual years," Kacey Musgraves wrote to Cole Schafer on Instagram on Wednesday

Kacey Musgraves is gushing over beau Cole Schafer in honor of his 28th birthday.

The 33-year-old country singer shared a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday describing her writer boyfriend, whom she's been romantically linked to since June, as "stunning," "steadfast," and the "zen in the middle of the chaos."

She accompanied her love letter with a carousel of sweet snaps of the couple, including one of them kissing, as well as some candid solo shots and videos of her boyfriend strumming a guitar and reading. Musgraves also shared a throwback photo of a young Schafer on school picture day.

"You: the ball of light that stopped me in my tracks the night I walked in that room. You: lover of heart-to-heart conversations and food that touches your soul," Musgraves wrote in the caption.

The Grammy winner added that Schafer is "the person you want by your side" and "the person I can wake up randomly in the middle of the night with and bust out laughing," as well as someone whom she has "learned so much from."

"You're a teacher and a treasure, and your 28 Earth years have nothing on your spiritual years. You walk the f------ walk and that's why you're so deeply admired and respected."

The country star concluded the loving tribute with wishes dedicated to the birthday boy: "Happy Birthday, Cole. I thank my stars every day that you exist and that I get to be loved by a man like you. Cheers to this year being even more gorgeous than the last."

Kacey Musgraves Credit: Kacey Musgraves/instagram

The "star-crossed" singer also flooded her Instagram Stories with a number of messages dedicated to Schafer's 28th trip around the sun.

"May everyone else be blessed with a tiny crumb of your big d--- energy today," she wrote over a photo of the pair.

In another Story, she called Schafer her "Capricorn twin flame partner-in-crime. My southern Indiana angel boy. My favorite sexy-ass coffee companion and magic maker." She added, "You're able to be goofy as f---…. Also, your cooking turns me on."

Musgraves was previously married to singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly for over two years before the couple called it quits in July 2020.

Following the split, she and Schafer first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together on the streets of New York in June. Musgraves confirmed the pair's relationship to The New York Times in August. She told the publication that she and Schafer locked eyes in a crowded restaurant when they first met.

"He did not know who I was, which I loved," she admitted.

Similarly, in honor of Musgraves' birthday in August, Schafer shared an adoring tribute on Instagram alongside a series of black-and-white photos of the pair, including a photo of the couple laying in bed and one of Musgraves kissing him on the cheek.

"Here's to you looking to your right when you stepped into F—. Here's to you writing me back," Schafer began in his caption. "Here's to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can't keep my hands out of."