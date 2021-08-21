Kacey Musgraves got a sweet message from rumored beau Cole Schafer, who shared a series of Instagram photos of himself and the singer in honor of her 33rd birthday

Kacey Musgraves' New Flame Wishes Her a Happy Birthday: 'It's Been So Damn Pretty Falling for You'

Kacey Musgraves has plenty of reasons to celebrate her birthday this year, but now she can add a sweet message from her new man to the list.

The Golden Hour singer turned 33 on Saturday and received a celebratory shout-out from rumored beau Cole Schafer, who shared a series of black-and-white photos to Instagram for her big day.

In the first snap, Musgraves drapes her arm around Schafer and plants a kiss on his cheek, while in another photo, the two lay in bed together. Schafer also shared a selfie of himself and Musgraves gazing at the camera, plus a solo Polaroid shot of the singer dressed in a leopard print jumper.

"Here's to you looking to your right when you stepped into F***. Here's to you writing me back," Schafer began in his caption. "Here's to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can't keep my hands out of."

"Here's to your aesthetic and your art being a close second to your heart. Here's to you making it through thirty-two and here's to you making history in thirty-three," he continued. "It's been so damn pretty falling for you, Kacey. 🤍"

Musgraves and Schafer were first linked in June, when the duo was photographed walking side-by-side through the streets of New York City. According to his website, Schafer is a writer who works in advertising for the company Honey Copy, but also publishes poetry on the side.

Just days after he was spotted with Musgraves in New York City, Schafer shared a photo of himself and the singer on Instagram. In the picture, which features a Polaroid laid against a backdrop of handwritten text, Musgraves sits on her new flame's lap and leans her face into his cheek.

"I'm trying like hell not to write about her," Schafer captioned the post.

The "High Horse" singer was married to ex-husband Ruston Kelly for nearly three years before they filed for divorce in July 2020. In a joint statement shared with PEOPLE at the time, Musgraves and Kelly said their marriage "simply just didn't work," but added, "We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other."

Musgraves later opened up about her divorce in the June/July issue of ELLE, telling the outlet she "could have coasted for another couple of years," and was "just not paying attention to my feelings or not really dealing with some things."

"I felt, in many ways, on top of the world in my career, but in my personal life, I felt like I was dying inside," the 6-time Grammy winner explained. "I was crumbling. I was sad. I felt lonely. I felt broken."

With a new album on the horizon, Musgraves told ELLE she put her heartache into music.