Kacey Musgraves revealed that she and her new beau met after spotting each other in a crowded restaurant

Kacey Musgraves Says She 'Loved' That Boyfriend Cole Schafer 'Did Not Know Who I Was' When They Met

Kacey Musgraves may be one of the world's most popular artists, but apparently, not everyone knows who she is — and for Musgraves' new beau Cole Schafer, that was exactly what helped win her over.

The "Star-Crossed" singer, 33, revealed in a new interview with The New York Times that she and Schafer met for the first time after locking eyes in a crowded restaurant, in true Romeo and Juliet fashion.

"He did not know who I was, which I loved," Musgraves told the outlet.

The six-time Grammy winner was first spotted with Schafer in June on the streets of New York, and he all but confirmed their relationship earlier this month with a sweet Instagram tribute in honor of Musgraves' 33rd birthday.

"Here's to you looking to your right when you stepped into F***. Here's to you writing me back," he wrote. "Here's to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can't keep my hands out of."

He continued: "Here's to your aesthetic and your art being a close second to your heart. Here's to making it through thirty-two and here's to you making history in thirty-three. It's been so damn pretty falling for you, Kacey."

The sweet note was accompanied by a series of black-and-white photos, including one of Musgraves planting a kiss on Schafer's cheek and another of the two in bed.

Kacey Musgraves

"Sweet angel boo. Life is so much prettier with you in it," Musgraves responded in the comments section.

Musgraves has been healing after heartbreak since filing for divorce from Ruston Kelly in 2020 after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

"I wasn't going to be a real country artist without at least one divorce under my belt," she quipped in the interview with the Times.

The star recently announced her fourth studio album, Star-Crossed, which will be released with an accompanying film, on Sept. 10. The album, she said, will be a product of her divorce.

Star-Crossed will be "structured as a modern-day tragedy in three acts" and will tell "an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing," according to a press release.

Though she rose through the music ranks as a country artist, her tunes have been embraced by a pop audience, too, and Musgraves told the Times that if asked what genre her latest album is, "I don't think I'd even be able to give you a straight answer."