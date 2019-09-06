Kacey Musgraves Calls Kylie Rae Harris' Death 'So Shocking and Eerie' After Fatal Car Crash

Kacey Musgraves is remembering fellow Texan and country singer, Kylie Rae Harris, who died in a car crash in New Mexico on Wednesday.

Following the news of Harris’ death, Musgraves, 31, dedicated a message to the 30-year-old on Instagram Story. “I didn’t know @kylierh well but I do know that she was absolutely beautiful. And a mother. And a Texan. And a creator. And always so supportive and nice to me,” the Grammy winner wrote, along with a portrait of Harris.

“The news of her death is so shocking and eerie especially given her final tweet and Instagram stories,” Musgraves said, referencing the videos Harris posted from her car hours before the crash.

“You never know when your time will come. When mine does just know I’m thankful for the life I’ve gotten and everyone that I love. Hope her soul is soaring peacefully,” concluded Musgraves, who grew up in Golden, Texas, which is an hour-and-a-half away from Harris’ hometown of Wylie.

Harris, who died in a three-vehicle crash along with a 16-year-old victim, is survived by her 6-year-old daughter.

Harris, who released two albums and her most recent self-titled EP in March, was in the northern New Mexico town to play the Big Barn Dance in Taos on Thursday.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE in a statement that Harris, who was traveling south on State Road 522 in a black Chevrolet Equinox, struck a black Chevrolet Avalanche from behind, initially sending her vehicle into the northbound traffic lane. Harris’ vehicle caused a head-on collision with the 16-year-old’s white 2008 Jeep which was traveling north on SR 522 at the time.

The impact of the crash was the cause of death for both drivers, who were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities who say speed appears to be an apparent contributing factor in the crash. The third driver involved in the crash escaped injury, according to the Associated Press. Alcohol is also suspected to be a factor in the crash, though investigators await the results of a pending toxicology report.

Hours before her death, Harris alluded to her vehicle being low on gas. “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

In addition, the mother of one posted tearful videos of herself on Instagram Story, talking about a car accident that took the lives of her family members. “I’m alright, I look a mess. It’s because I’ve been crying. It’s a good cry. I just got to Taos, NM. … But for those of you who don’t know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sisters, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here. Literally, everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, including my dad,” she wrote.

“Driving these roads today—I’ve been driving for 12 hours—you would think that’s so exhausting and boring … And remembering my place in the back seat, and I started getting really sad,” she concluded.

After news of Harris’ death was confirmed, Maren Morris also paid tribute to Harris on Instagram Story. “Damn. I just heard the news and I’m in shock,” the country star wrote along with a photo of Harris.

“@kylierh, you have always been so sweet and supportive of me. Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw-dropping, even when we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival. Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now. Rest In Peace,” Morris added.

Country star Randy Rogers remembered Harris as a “great person,” telling Taste of Country: “She made everybody feel welcomed and loved and cared for. She was a really bright shining light. You know, she really was. I remember the first time I heard her sing, I’ll never forget it.”

“Wave on Wave” singer Pat Green tweeted, “The music world lost a beautiful, kind and incredibly talented woman last night … rest in peace Kylie Rae Harris!”