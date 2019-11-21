Kacey Musgraves' Says Her Grandma Is the Star of Her New Christmas Special: 'This Is Nana’s World'

Kacey Musgraves has a special someone guest starring in her new Christmas special, and it’s none other than her grandmother!

“Basically, this is Nana’s world. We’re just all livin’ in it,” Musgraves told the AP on Tuesday during an early screening of the holiday extravaganza in New York City. “This is Nana’s Christmas special if you hear from her. I’m just in it.”

The Grammy-winning singer, 31, is breaking into TV with The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which drops Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

“I had this idea about bringing the Christmas album to life in a TV special,” Musgraves says during a preview video. “The idea behind this was to have people that I’m big fans of come and be special guests.”

Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey and Kendall Jenner are among those guests — but Musgraves’ “80-something-year old” Nana is the real breakout star.

Musgraves said she had some concerns about featuring her grandmother in the film. “Is she gonna come in [and], like, forget the lines? She’s not used to this,’” the singer told the audience.

But, it all worked out in the end. “She came in, she gave us ad-libs, she was giving us different inflections like she knew what to do. It was really cute.”

The Golden Hour star came up with the idea to create a Christmas special about a year ago. After spending a few months developing the concept, the show — which is narrated by Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek — was filmed during the hot summer in California.

Image zoom Kacey Musgraves Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“It was like 90 degrees in LA in this airplane hangar that we shot it in. [It] didn’t have air conditioning. So, I was wearing Christmas clothing, on my feet for like 16 hours a day, just tryin’ to make Christmas happen,” she said at the New York screening. “And I think we did. It’s been Christmas for an entire year for me. So, I can’t tell if I’m sick of it or if I’m really excited. I think I’m really excited.”

After devoting so much time to her latest work, Musgraves is ready to turn it over to fans as an early Christmas gift.

“I feel like we created something that I’m very, very proud of,” she says in the preview video. “I hope you like it.”