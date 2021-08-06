"The magic and the feelings of that time don't have to die with that relationship," Kacey Musgraves said of Golden Hour, following her split from ex-husband Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves Talks Golden Hour's 'New Meaning' After Divorce: 'I May Have to Disassociate'

Kacey Musgraves is seeing Golden Hour in a new light.

In a new cover story for Crack magazine, out Thursday, the 32-year-old singer reflected on her 2018 smash album — specifically, how she views its lyrics today in the wake of her divorce from Ruston Kelly last year.

"I've been grappling with the fact that I'm always going to have to sing Golden Hour for the rest of my life," Musgraves said.

And while she's fully aware she "could choose to be an a--hole to my fans and not sing it," the country artist added, "I don't wanna do that to people who come dying to hear a song that they love."

"It's about finding a balance between giving someone the show that they want and respecting my heart too," Musgraves said. "And what I'm handling."

Musgraves and Kelly, 32, filed for divorce in 2020 after nearly three years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in September, after they announced their split in July of that year. In February, the Grammy winner said their marriage "just simply didn't work out."

In conversation with Crack magazine, the "Rainbow" singer said that performing material from Golden Hour, released in 2018, will likely be an experience going forward where "I may have to disassociate a little bit."

"But," Musgraves noted, "the magic and the feelings of that time don't have to die with that relationship. I'll find new meaning in those songs."

As for her upcoming album, Musgraves said it will go against how fans may see her.

"My last album is what people know me for — they see me as this starry-eyed, rose-colored-glasses kinda girl; the Golden Hour girl. Well, here I come with a post-divorce album, bursting the f---ing bubble," she explained.

The "Space Cowboy" singer (who is now rumored to be dating writer Cole Schafer) recently told ELLE for the magazine's June/July 2021 issue that she "felt like [she] was dying inside" in her personal life while simultaneously feeling "on top of the world in [her] career."

"I was crumbling. I was sad. I felt lonely. I felt broken," she said of the difficult time.

Musgraves also added that having come from a family "full of long marriages," including her parents, she had a hard time facing the reality of her own marriage coming to an end.