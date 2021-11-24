The Grammy winner filed for divorce from Ruston Kelly last year after two years of marriage

Kacey Musgraves Discusses Her Decision to Get Divorced and Why She Sometimes Comes Off 'Standoffish'

Kacey Musgraves isn't afraid to advocate for herself.

The 33-year-old country singer recently reflected on her meticulous work ethic during an interview for the December cover of V Magazine, admitting that she understands it may not be everyone's cup of tea.

"If I'm seeing something that isn't coming to fruition the right way, I will say that," she said. "I'm very detail-oriented, but details are important. Sometimes I feel like the world is run on details. If you don't know me, I think that I can come across as a little bit standoffish [and] cold sometimes, but in reality, I'm pretty shy."

She added: "When it comes to my art, I have a really strict internal compass as to what's going to work for me or not. And if I don't align with something, you can't convince me that it's going to be right for me."

The Grammy winner also reflected on her 2020 divorce from Ruston Kelly, which she sings about in her fourth studio album Star-Crossed. Musgraves has previously said that the album is a product of the split.

Reflecting on the decision to file for divorce, she told V Magazine that, while it felt intimidating, it was ultimately for the best.

"When you lose something in your life — it might be a friendship or relationship, or even a business relationship or something like that — we're all conditioned to think, 'Oh my gosh, this one thing is ending. This is the worst; it shouldn't be this way,' " she said. "But it's really cool that life can have this beautiful surprise around the corner from you."

She continued, "It's the ultimate decision you can make for yourself, to move on from something that isn't serving you or that other person anymore."

Musgraves spoke about how her divorce impacted her life and her music during a previous sit down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music prior to the release of Star-Crossed in September.

At the time, she said that the split took her back to square one when it came to understanding just who she was as a person.

"It took me back to ground zero in completely trying to just understand myself and why I do the things that I do, and why do you reenact those things through other people in your relationships?" she said. "So I think that I could've coasted another few years in the same zone that I was at."

Instead, Musgraves took the proper time to reflect on the failed relationship, and soak in any lessons she could learn from it.

"I'm honestly really glad for the opportunity to acknowledge the relationship, acknowledge the love that I had, but move on and be better," she said.

The star seems to have found what she was looking for in her new beau Cole Schafer, whom she was first spotted with in June on the streets of New York. He all but confirmed their relationship in August with a sweet Instagram tribute in honor of Musgraves' 33rd birthday.

"Here's to you looking to your right when you stepped into F***. Here's to you writing me back," he wrote. "Here's to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can't keep my hands out of."