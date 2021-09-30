Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer were first spotted together in June

Kacey Musgraves Cuddles Up to Boyfriend Cole Schafer in Photos from Met Gala Afterparty

Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer's relationship is going strong!

The 33-year-old singer, who released her latest album, Star-Crossed, earlier this month, shared new photos with the writer to Instagram on Wednesday.

In the photos, snapped at her Met Gala afterparty, Musgraves wore a sparkling gold dress, while Schafer sported an all-black ensemble with a gold cross chain around his neck.

One snapshot was taken as the "justified" singer was eating some french fries and leaning down toward her seated beau. Another showed the couple sitting side-by-side, with Schafer's face hidden behind Musgraves' as he appeared to whisper something in her ear.

Last week, Schafer shared the same photo on his own Instagram, but in black and white.

"My chandelier," he captioned the shot.

Musgraves recently opened up about dating post-divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly in an interview with Zane Lowe, an experience she called "a little shocking."

After some disappointing experiences, however, Musgraves found Schafer — whom she met when they locked eyes in a crowded restaurant, she told the New York Times in August.

"He did not know who I was, which I loved," the "breadwinner" singer said of the serendipitous meeting.