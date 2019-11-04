Kacey Musgraves Will Star in Christmas Special Featuring Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello & More

Kacey Musgraves is putting the yee-haw into yuletide cheer!

The Grammy Award-winning county star, 31, will star in her very own Christmas special — The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show — which premieres globally on Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

In a teaser video shared on Monday, Musgraves hangs out with some Radio City Rockettes as she bestows candy canes to some of her friends who have been nice and gives a lump of coal to those who have been naughty.

Besides featuring the world-famous dancers, the star-studded special will also feature musical performances of classic and original songs by Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey and Troye Sivan. Additionally, Dan Levy will narrate the show and Kendall Jenner will also be stopping by to join in the festivities — as will Musgraves’ own grandmother!

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves said in a press release. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show – as well as my own Grandma.”

As to what can expect from the special, Musgraves described it as a “Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining.”

“My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share,” she said.

“Kacey Musgraves feels like a timeless, classic and potentially iconic, artist,” added Executive Producer Ben Winston. “We wanted to make a holiday special that felt equally timeless and classic. Paying tribute to the shows of the past, whilst setting a trend for the present, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is something we are proud of and very excited for an audience to see.”

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will premiere on Friday, Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime Video.