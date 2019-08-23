Kacey Musgraves Celebrates Her 31st Birthday by Attending Cher's Las Vegas Show

Yeehaw!

Kacey Musgraves celebrated her 31st birthday this week with a little help from Cher herself.

One day after performing in Vegas as part of her Oh, What a World Tour, the county star took in a Wednesday night performance of Cher’s Las Vegas show.

From her seat in the audience, Musgraves shared several clips from the big night out on social media, including one that showed her and a couple of pals singing and dancing along to the music icon’s massive 1998 hit “Believe.”

“I have no choice I have to cover it,” Musgraves wrote alongside the clip, hinting that she might put her own spin on the classic single someday.

Musgraves went on to praise Cher as being a “septuagenarian queen,” a term which refers to someone who is in their 70s.

I have no choice I have to cover it pic.twitter.com/DzOmotZrrP — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 22, 2019

we love a septuagenarian queen // @cher pic.twitter.com/wYhnwpZptC — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 22, 2019

Taking the night to the next level, Musgraves even got a chance to meet with Cher backstage.

Alongside a photograph of the pair posing together, the country musician expressed her happiness by including a start-eyed emoji.

…@cher on my birthday = 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2coTQ2bVXf — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 22, 2019

Musgraves has spoken about her adoration of Cher in the past — especially when it comes to the legend’s iconic style.

“Cher’s a big style icon to me. I love her. If I can just get my abs lookin’ like hers … that would be the goal,” Musgraves told Stereogum in 2018.

“That long, straight hair, and, I don’t know, just kinda that disco vibe, it’s inspiring to me,” she added.

RELATED: Museum Exhibit Brings Kacey Musgraves to Tears: ‘I Didn’t Know That It Would Make Me Emotional’

The day following her celebration, Musgraves thanked everyone who wished her well on her big day.

“Thanks for all the birthday love,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a trio of photos which featured a rainbow cake covered with a happy face crying a single tear. The symbol, which refers to her song “Happy and Sad,” is featured on some of Musgraves’ merch and also serves as her current Twitter icon.

Commenting on the fact that getting older can be a mixed bag of emotions, Musgraves added that she while she felt “happy to be alive” she was also “sad time flies sooo fast.”