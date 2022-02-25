"I'm so genuinely sorry for any inconveniences and disappointment," she wrote on Instagram

Kacey Musgraves Cancels the Final Show of Her Star-Crossed Tour Due to Inclement Weather: 'Genuinely Sorry'

It's a sad day for Spacey Kacey fans in Toronto, Canada.

Hours ahead of her final show in the Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour on Friday, Kacey Musgraves announced on social media that the show could not move forward.

"Hey everyone. I'm extremely sad to say tonight's show in Toronto has to be canceled. The trucks that house vital parts of our production were unable to make it due to very inclement weather through the night," the star, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Without them there is literally no way to put on this show," she continued. "Refunds will automatically be issued to the original method of payment. I'm so genuinely sorry for any inconveniences and disappointment."

The singer kicked off her tour in Saint Paul, MN, in January. The run was originally scheduled to be 12 shows before Musgraves added the final date in Toronto last week.

The tour was in support of her fifth album Star-Crossed, which was released in September and is up for two Grammys for country song and country solo performance.

When she released the album, she also dropped a 50-minute film to accompany it, which she co-wrote and executive produced. Sharing the same name as the album it inspired, Star-Crossed: The Film is streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Ahead of Star-Crossed's release, Musgraves also stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she opened up to the late-night host about the project.

With Colbert, 57, noting that the album name comes from an "interesting, old term" Musgraves explained the title for the LP means, "You're ill-fated. You are doomed by the stars. You are f---ed celestially."