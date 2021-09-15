Kacey Musgraves Calls Boyfriend Cole Schafer the 'Most Beautiful, Calming Presence Through Any Chaos'

Kacey Musgraves' latest album may be about heartbreak, but her latest tribute to boyfriend Cole Schafer is nothing but love.

The "Justified" singer had Schafer on hand at her Met Gala after-party on Sunday, and celebrated the night on Instagram with a heartfelt note to her new beau.

"This sweet man is the most beautiful, calming presence through any chaos," she wrote atop a photo that saw her leaning against Schafer with her eyes closed as he held her tight. "Grateful."

Musgraves, 33, also shared a snap that featured her partying with Schafer and friends in a sparkly gold dress at the after-party she hosted at the Top of the Standard Hotel on Monday night, according to Vogue.

Kacey Musgraves, Cole Schaefer Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer | Credit: Kacey Musgraves/Instagram

The Grammy winner was first spotted with Schafer in June, and told The New York Times they first met after locking eyes in a crowded restaurant.

"He did not know who I was, which I loved," Musgraves told the outlet of Schafer, a writer who works in advertising and publishes poetry on the side, according to his website.

To honor the star's birthday in August, Schafer shared an adoring tribute alongside a series of black-and-white photos of the pair, including a photo of the couple laying in bed and one of Musgraves kissing him on the cheek.

"Here's to you looking to your right when you stepped into F—. Here's to you writing me back," Schafer began in his caption. "Here's to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can't keep my hands out of."

"Here's to your aesthetic and your art being a close second to your heart. Here's to you making it through thirty-two and here's to you making history in thirty-three," he continued. "It's been so damn pretty falling for you, Kacey. 🤍"

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Kacey Musgraves | Credit: Getty

In the comments section, Musgraves responded: "Sweet angel boo. Life is so much prettier with you in it."

Musgraves, 33, is fresh off the release of her latest album Star-Crossed, which she has said is "a rollercoaster of emotion" following her divorce from Ruston Kelly.

She recently told Zane Lowe for Apple Music that her initial foray back into the dating world was "a little shocking" and disappointing, and that learning about "hookup culture" was an adjustment.

"We live in this hookup culture, and I'm for it," she said. "I'm for whatever it makes you feel happy, as long as it's safe, doesn't hurt other people, fine. But I've just never experienced that, the dating app culture and all that."