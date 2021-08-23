Kacey Musgraves Announces Star-Crossed Album and Film Inspired By 'Journey of Heartbreak and Healing'

"I think it would have been extremely awkward if I just acted this last chapter didn't happen for me," Musgraves said, referring to her divorce from Ruston Kelly and new album out Sept. 10

New Kacey Musgraves music — and movie! — is on the way.

On Monday, the 33-year-old singer announced the upcoming release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album, Star-Crossed, and accompanying film, both scheduled to be released on Sept. 10.

A follow-up to the "Rainbow" singer's Grammy-winning 2018 album Golden Hour, the LP will comprise 15 songs, and was described in a press release as being "structured as a modern-day tragedy in three acts," that will tell "an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing."

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Musgraves said of the album, "I feel this record couldn't be more literal in some ways."

"But I also feel it's got this theatrical kind of almost fantasy take on — I wanted there to be that, just kind of that classical story," she said. "That classical vibe, kind of woven through all these other modern sounds. Which I always love when something classic or something traditional, something futuristic kind of meet. I just, I'm always intrigued by that."

Some songs included on the album are "Good Wife," "Camera Roll," "What Doesn't Kill Me" and "There Is a Light." Musgraves recorded Star-Crossed in Nashville earlier this year in just under three weeks, according to the press release.

The album also marks Musgraves' first LP since her divorce from her ex-husband, Ruston Kelly, who she split from after two years of marriage last year. Musgraves and Kelly, 33, tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017, more than a year after meeting at a songwriters' showcase at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. In July 2020, the pair announced their split.

"I'm excited to share 'star-crossed' just because people know me to be a songwriter that writes about what I'm going through," she told Lowe. "And I think it would have been extremely awkward if I just acted this last chapter didn't happen for me."

"So I think you saw my highlight reel with Golden Hour and this is the other side of that. And I mean there are beautiful parts of that too," she added.

Alongside the release of the album, Musgraves will also be putting out a film to coincide with the LP.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali and starring the musician, the project will premiere on Paramount+ on the same day as the album's release.

The 50-minute movie was filmed over 10 days in Los Angeles and features cameos from Eugene Levy, Victoria Pedretti, Princess Nokia, Symone and Megan Stalter.

"Whether it's in fashion, etc. I think that there are certain aspects of this record that sound a little bit more country, I guess than Golden Hour. I don't know. But at the same time, I feel like I'm tapping into more influences on this, widespread influences on this album," Musgraves told Lowe about the LP. "I don't know, there are some moments that kind of bring it back to that, where you can see kind of the relation to my previous music."

The singer also chatted about how the project is still hers for only a few weeks more.

"I'm in this phase now where I've been holding onto Star-Crossed. I've been working on every single little detail and it's about to become everyone else's," she said.

"I'm close to releasing it and I don't know if there's a letting go process sort of, because right now it is mine it's for me, and it's shielded from outside opinion, outside attached meaning, it's mine. You know what I mean?" Musgraves added. "But now it's about to be — I cherish it. It's mine. And then when you release it, I mean, it's crazy that it then lives on in all these other multidimensions with all these other people's relations, and thoughts, and opinions."