Kacey Musgraves Accepts a Beer from Beto O'Rourke Onstage and Takes a Sip During ACL Performance

Nearly a week after taking a dig at Texas Senator Ted Cruz during her set at the festival's first weekend, Musgraves welcomed the Lone Star State's current gubernatorial candidate to the stage

By
Published on October 17, 2022 05:35 PM
Kacey Musgraves performs during weekend two of ACL Music Festival 2022 at Zilker Park on October 16, 2022 in Austin, Texas. ; Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to supporters during a campaign rally on August 24, 2022 in Humble, Texas. O'Rourke is running against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on November 8.
Kacey Musgraves, Beto O'Rourke. Photo: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic; Brandon Bell/Getty

Kacey Musgraves was joined by a surprise guest onstage during her performance at the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival — Beto O'Rourke!

Nearly a week after taking a dig at Texas Senator Ted Cruz during her set at the festival's first weekend, the Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter, 34, welcomed the Lone Star State's current gubernatorial candidate O'Rourke, 50, to the stage.

"Honestly, I could use a drink," said Musgraves, a Texas native, during the performance, per a video posted by Austin, Texas news anchor Ricky Leo on Twitter. "Is there any beer or anything out there?"

O'Rourke then walked onstage and gave Musgraves a beer, which she accepted from his hand and sipped, as the politician received ravenous applause from the crowd — which then chanted "Beto!"

"@KaceyMusgraves for Beto!" read a tweet from O'Rourke's campaign Twitter account, posted alongside a video clip of the interaction.

Last week, Musgraves shaded Cruz, 51, during a performance of "High Horse" at ACL. In a video shared to Twitter, she added the senator's name into her lyrics while singing, "cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz // every time they open their mouth... Ted Cruz."

"I said what I said," Musgraves added as the audience erupted into cheers.

Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during weekend one, day three of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage); Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) departs from the Senate Chamber following a vote on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Kacey Musgraves, Ted Cruz. Rick Kern/WireImage; Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty

It wasn't the first time the "Follow Your Arrow" singer had expressed her disapproval of the politician from her home state.

When millions of Texas residents were living without electricity, water, and heat during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, Musgraves came up with a way to fundraise — while also trolling Cruz, who took a trip with his family to Cancún, Mexico amid the devastating climate crisis.

He quickly turned around and headed back to the States, first claiming he'd only intended for the short getaway, then admitting he planned through the weekend.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during weekend one, day three of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)
Kacey Musgraves. Rick Kern/WireImage

"Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf — look, it was obviously a mistake," Cruz said, as captured in video by the Recount, once he arrived home to find protesters outside his house. "In hindsight, I wouldn't've done it."

Musgraves jokingly tweeted after: "*makes 'CRUZIN FOR A BRUZIN' tees * donates profits to Texans in need," and about an hour later replied, "Link coming soon. Don't RUN OFF anywhere..."

A few hours later, the Grammy-winning country star tweeted a link to her shop with the shirts for sale, writing, "Texas is cold, I can be cold" — a play on the lyrics from her hit song "Slow Burn."

All sales proceeds directly supported Texans and "homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food, per Musgraves.

