The country star's new song "With a Woman You Love" is a "reflection" of the couple's deep love

Justin Moore on His 14-Year Marriage to Wife Kate: 'I Couldn't Have Survived Without Her Support'

This past September, multi-platinum country music hitmaker Justin Moore and wife Kate celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary — with a trip to Walmart.

"I'm pretty sure we had cheese dip for dinner," Moore, 37, laughs during an interview with PEOPLE about the celebratory, yet jam-packed day that also included running their four kids around from here to there. "There was a moment where we looked at each other and were like, 'Wow, what a romantic wedding anniversary!' But I don't think either of us would want it any different."

The meager meal certainly took the couple back to the early days of their marriage, when Moore was just starting his trek up the ladder to country music stardom.

"Quite honestly, [Kate] paid our bills for a while," admits Moore, who recently scored his 10th No. 1 "We Didn't Have Much." "A lot of people don't know this, but you can have a solid run up the charts and you still ain't making any money. We couldn't have survived without her and her income. And not only that, I couldn't have survived without her support, because at the time, I was rarely home. I remember being gone for stretches of 100 days and being home just three or four of those days."

Still, the two persevered both personally and professionally and now find themselves as one of country music's longer-lasting couples. And it's the love that they share that can be heard all over Moore's current single "With a Woman You Love," a romantic but completely relatable look at adoration that Moore will feature on a new full-length LP coming later in 2022. He wrote the track alongside Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, and Jeremy Stover.

"When you find someone you really love and care about, you don't care if you get made fun of ... and you deal with a cat in the bed," chuckles Moore of the family cat, Binx. "For me, this song is a reflection of that kind of love."

Indeed, the former Kate Gales was on her high school senior trip in Panama City Beach, Florida when she happened to share a connecting hotel balcony with a certain Mr. Justin Moore.

"I had a boyfriend and he had a girlfriend, so we weren't really there to party and stuff," recalls Kate about the week she first met the future country superstar. "We just took care of our friends and hung around and talked."

And during those talks, Kate started realizing that she had found herself, on that balcony at that trashy hotel, a pretty nice guy.

"That's what did it for me," she tells PEOPLE with a slight chuckle. "As sappy as it sounds, I just loved that he had good morals and he was a good guy. That certainly attracted me to him."

Three days later, Moore broke up with his girlfriend.

It took a little longer for Kate to do the same with her boyfriend.

"I'm the type of person that hates confrontation. So I just kept avoiding the guy!" she says with a laugh. "One day he showed up somewhere and I was like, 'OK, I hate to break it to you, but I kind of met somebody.' I knew that the person that I was with was not the person I should be with."

Justin and Kate now find themselves not only happily married, but also with a full house of children, including 11-year-old Ella, 10-year-old Kennedy, 7-year-old Rebecca and 4-year-old Thomas South.

"I couldn't ask for a better partner," explains Kate, who serves as the co-owner of popular children's clothing boutique This Little Piggy. "I mean, Justin changed diapers. He would wake up in the middle of the night. Now he will take some of the kids on the road with him by himself. He's an awesome dad."

So, are these two done having kids?

"Hell yes," Moore snaps back with a laugh. "We'd have to get some stuff reconfigured, you know?"