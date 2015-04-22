The singer puts a new twist on an old classic to kick off his "Disconnect Day" campaign

Justin Moore Puts His Own Spin on 'What a Wonderful World' – and Encourages You to Get Outside

Put down your smartphones, tablets and laptops and get outside (though wait until you’ve read the rest of this story).

Forgoing all the tech toys and getting out in nature is what Justin Moore is encouraging Americans to do as part of his new “Disconnect Day” campaign with Cabela’s.

“As a husband and dad of three daughters, I know how challenging it can be to find time with a crazy schedule to get away from the noise and spend time together,” said Moore, 31, in a statement. “For my Disconnect Day, I’m grabbing my Cabela’s camping gear and taking my family to our favorite spot with no phones allowed – except for taking pictures!”

Moore’s campaign has a soundtrack as well. The singer put his spin on the classic “What a Wonderful World” to encourage people to slow things down a bit.