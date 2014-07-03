"I want my girls to run through the cow pasture to my mom and dad's house," the singer says of leaving Nashville behind

It’s no secret that Justin Moore, the Academy of Country Music’s reigning new artist of the year, loves his hometown.

The singer’s memories of growing up in Poyen, Arkansas, inspired his first No. 1 hit, “Small Town USA,” and the tiny town, population 290, also had a starring role in the tune’s music video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Moore – who recorded his newest single, a remake of “Home Sweet Home” featuring Vince Neil (check out the video below) for a collaborative tribute album to Mötley Crüe, out Aug. 19 – has chosen Poyen, once again, to serve as the backdrop for another important project: raising his family, which includes daughters Ella, 4, and Kennedy, 2, plus baby number three, due this month.

“People think I am nuts,” Moore tells PEOPLE of the decision to relocate from Nashville. “But I want my girls to run through the cow pasture to my mom and dad’s house. I want them to go to school where I went to school. It’s important to me to see them growing up and having a normal childhood.”

A change of residence isn’t the only major move that Moore’s made since becoming a family man. The singer – who hit the road after releasing his third album, Off the Beaten Path, in September 2013 – has also cut his touring schedule in half. “This means that I will be home for over 200 days this year,” he says. “My 4-year-old just started playing softball. I will be taking her to dance class. These are the things that are tops on my priority list.”

One item that isn’t high on Moore’s personal to-do list? Finding out the sex of baby-to-be.

“I would want to know, but my wife wanted to wait and she wins most battles,” he says with a laugh. Still, the singer has a hunch: “I’ve got all girls as of right now. I am sure I will have another one.”