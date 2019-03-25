Country music fans are mourning the death of singer Justin Carter, who died on March 17 of an accidental gunshot wound sustained on the set of his music video.

According to ABC 13, the 35-year-old had a gun in his pocket as a prop on the set of the video, which was being filmed in his apartment. Carter’s mother Cindy McClellan told Fox News that the gun “went off and caught my son in the corner of his eye.”

It was a tragic end for a young artist whose star was on the rise. The Texas-born musician was raised on classic country artists, and seemed poised to become one himself.

“His passion and drive stem from being influenced by some of the greats since he was just a child, He grew up listening to Waylon [Jennings], Hank Williams], George [Strait] and Jones. Some of his favorites are Clay Walker, Garth Brooks and George Strait,” reads a biography on his Facebook page.

His representatives at Triple Threat Management echoed the sentiment in a statement shared after Carter’s death. “Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people’s eyes, to be the next Garth Brooks,” said Mark Atherton of the management firm.

Carter had released a new song titled “Love Affair” just days before on March 9, and was poised to hit the road on a 10-state tour after being signed to Triple Threat Management.

McClellan also spoke of her son’s kind heart, and how he prioritized faith in addition to his pursuit of fame. “He was a wonderful person, very loving and he loved our God very much,” she told Fox News. “He had a Bible in his room, in the den, he had one in his truck. He gave to charities.”

The day after his death, Carter’s Instagram page shared a heartfelt message about the singer and thanked his fans for their longtime support.

“Please keep Justin’s family in your prayers & give them privacy in this hard time. Justin is no longer with us, he has passed away. He will be missed by us all,” the post read. “He was always full of joy, laughter, and loved on so many people in his life. Justin appreciated all his fans and their support. Justin loved all of you.”

Carter was previously served in the Army, and was father to two daughters, Dixie and Kaylee, his mother told Fox News.

His Instagram page has also asked fans to donate to Carter’s family to cover his funeral costs.

“He was a wonderful artist,” McClellan says. “He was the voice, he was the total package and we’re trying to keep his legend [alive].”

A week after his death, Carter’s Instagram page displayed a portrait of the late artist, captioned with one of his quotes: “You are only as strong as you allow yourself to be, never get DISCOURAGED, never GIVE UP, CONSISTANCY and DEDICATION is key to success.”