Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Star in First Music Video Together for '10,000 Hours' with Dan + Shay

The Biebers are in their first music video together!

A day after debuting their new single “10,000 Hours,” Justin Bieber, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan +Shay released the accompanying music video, which costars their wives Hailey, Abby and Hannah.

The singers serenade their leading ladies as each couple pairs off in their own romantic setting. Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, share a kiss while lounging in a bed of flowers as both are color coordinated in white.

Smyers sings the lyrics to his wife Abby while playing the guitar as Mooney lovingly glances into his pregnant wife Hannah‘s eyes.

In addition, never-before-seen home videos played of each couple played throughout the video, including footage that shows Bieber and Baldwin’s kissing and cuddling.

The music video marks the first time Bieber and Baldwin have starred in a project together. And even more, the video was released just days after they celebrated their second wedding in South Carolina, where guests included Bieber’s country collaborators.

Smyers and Mooney recently revealed new details about the star-studded religious ceremony.

Image zoom Dan + Shay/YouTube

“Everybody there, they were all A-list celebrities — and then there was us,” they joked during an interview with Taste of Country Nights radio hosts Evan Paul and Amber. “It was crazy! There was a formal dinner, it was gorgeous. The location of the wedding was beautiful. Across from me was Usher and across from him was Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. I think they were all at our table. Like Jaden Smith and all these people that are just insanely famous, especially in the world of social media.”

Mooney added, “The wedding was amazing. The formal ceremony was in a chapel, it was a very fun wedding. The whole wedding was beautifully done.”

The duo also revealed that they performed “10,000 Hours” with Bieber at the reception.

“That was unplanned. Justin just came up and wanted to do it,” Mooney said as Smyers shared that they also performed their own hits “Speechless” and “Tequila.”