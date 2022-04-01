The legendary mother-daughter duo will take the stage together for the first time in two decades at the upcoming awards show

They're Back! The Judds to Reunite with a Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

A Judd reunion is coming to the CMT Awards.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd are set to perform at the ceremony in their first televised appearance in 20 years. The duo will reprise their 1990 hit song "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame, a nod to their upcoming induction in May. Kacey Musgraves is scheduled to introduce the pair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Judds are the only group to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Joining the Judds in the 2022 class of the Hall of Fame: soul music pioneer Ray Charles, steel guitarist Pete Drake, and drummer Eddie Bayers.

The mother-daughter act spoke to PEOPLE last year about being inducted into the Hall. The younger Judd expressed that the moment had been a long time coming, especially for her mother.

"I'll be honest," the 57-year-old songstress told PEOPLE in August. "I've talked to three people, and immediately the first thing they said was, 'It's about damn time,' and as a daughter, I went, 'Yes, it is.' My mother, to me, is the queen of my parade — and it's time to celebrate her."

country music hall of fame Naomi and Wynonna Judd | Credit: Kristin Barlowe

Throughout the 1980s, The iconic mother-daughter pair ruled country music with sold-out tours, 14 No. 1 hit singles, and 20 Top 10 hits. The Judds established themselves as one of the biggest duos in country music history, blazing a trail for many female acts to follow.

The pair have never performed together at the award ceremony since the show began in 1967. Naomi, now 76, presented in 2008 and 2009 while Wynonna opened the show with Kid Rock in 2011.