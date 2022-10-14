Once you have seen Jordan Moore, chances are you won't forget him. In fact, the car salesman/bodybuilder/country music hopeful has a way about him that makes one believe he can do it all.

And he's doing just that.

"I've got so much in the fire right now," Moore, 37, says with a laugh during a recent interview with PEOPLE. "It's been a whirlwind, to be honest with you. I've just constantly been working and writing and trying to get into the studio as much as I can."

Back in 2020, the former Ferris State University football player released his debut single "Hard Time Quittin'," which has already garnered nearly 160K streams. Now with the release "Up North," Moore says he feels this song just might showcase him at his most authentic.

"This is me," he says of "Up North," premiering exclusively Friday. "This song is just about how I was raised. Honestly, I started writing this song and it came to me so fast, because it's my truth. To get to where you're going, you got to know where you come from."

Jordan Moore. Jordan Moore/YouTube

Indeed, the descriptive lyrics take Moore's growing legion of fans straight back to his days growing up in Michigan, working hard and getting his hands dirty.

"It just instantly took me back to high school when we were working and picking bales of hay and going to bonfire parties," says Moore, who started his own rock band during his senior year of college. "There is just a different type of grit and grind and way of life up there. And then on top of that, there is the cold and the snow, but there are no excuses. You still got to get that job done."

It's this Midwestern work ethic that certainly can be heard within the gritty delivery of "Up North," the first of many new songs Moore has written and now is readying to put out for his fans.

"This song is for the farmers or steelworkers or automotive industry workers, or anybody who doesn't just work a normal job," says Moore, who also picked up bodybuilding earlier this year and has already competed alongside his wife Beth in his first bodybuilding competition. "Up north, those are the people who still got to get up at 4 a.m. just to clear their driveway to get to work. There are no snow days. They don't give you snow days in Michigan."

It's this work ethic that Moore certainly has too, even as he continues his journey to country music stardom. In fact, through it all, Moore remains committed to keeping his job as a sales manager at a Nashville-area car dealership.

"That's just how I grew up and how I was raised to do things," he tells PEOPLE.

It's this personal and professional mantra that certainly allowed him to stand out in a way when he made the roughly 561-mile trek from Lowell, Michigan to Nashville, Tennessee back in May of 2015 in the hopes of becoming country music's next big star, while never forgetting where he came from.

"[Michigan] turned me into the person that I am," he says. "It gave me the drive that I have. You're raised in such a way that it is your way of life. It's just on a different level than what you sometimes see here."

But don't get him wrong — he knows darn well that Music City is filled with hard workers.

"It's just that the expectations of what you're expected to do up there are a whole lot different than it is down here," Moore continues. "It's about chasing the dream of hard work in order to make a living. A lot of those guys that I grew up with still live there and their dream in life was to go work on the family farm. That work ethic was instilled in me too. I just didn't stay there."